Residents enjoy 10th annual Palm Beach Country Estates 4th of July parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Celebrations happened around the country on Sunday as Americans celebrated the USA's 245th birthday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue trucks participated in the Palm Beach Country Estates 10th annual 4th of July community parade.

American flags flew from the trucks as neighbors waved from their front yards.

Streets and homes were decorated with red, white, and blue.

“The neighborhood all comes out and we all get together and we have some laughter till about 2-3 o’clock and then we go off on our family 4th of July,” said organizer Ken Trapasso.

Following the parade neighbors met at their local park for ice cream and a petting zoo for kids. A DJ provided musical entertainment.

