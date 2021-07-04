Tropical Storm Elsa continues to weaken as the storm moves between Haiti and Jamaica.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa's maximum sustained winds decreased near 65 mph with higher gusts and was moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 17 mph across the Caribbean Sea.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southwestern peninsula of Haiti over the next few hours and then move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for the Lower Florida Keys.

Elsa, which was the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, was forecast to weaken as it moves across the Caribbean Sea.

"Once it starts to interact with land, it is expected to get a little bit weaker," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said the probability of seeing tropical-storm-force winds in our area remains low, less than 15%.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,

Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Cienfuegos

Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

State and county emergency officials said Friday they're monitoring Hurricane Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida's Division of Emergency Management to start preparing a potential state of emergency, which will assist the state's Emergency Response Team with storm preparations.

"It is possible that [Surfside] area could see tropical-storm-force winds," DeSantis said. "Our Department of Emergency Management is assuming that that will happen and making the necessary preparations to be able to protect a lot of the equipment. You could potentially have an event with the building as well."

20 dead in Surfside condo collapse, including firefighter's 7-year-old daughter

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky called Elsa "another significant obstacle on the horizon," and said more engineers have been brought in to assess the building's stability ahead of the hurricane's potential impacts.

"This is so challenging. So many different obstacles. One after the other," Cominsky said.

The fire chief added that gusty winds could prove to be the most dangerous factor for first responders at the search-and-rescue site.

"For the wind storms, we'll monitor and we'll have to see the direction of the storm and how close it gets. And then we'll have to make the necessary precautions and modifications to our plan," Cominsky said.

