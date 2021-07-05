Advertisement

Death toll rises to 27 in Surfside building collapse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials are holding a briefing Monday morning regarding the deadly Surfside condo collapse after demolition crews brought down the remaining portions of the structure overnight.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said crews resumed the search for victims and discovered three more bodies, bringing the confirmed death toll to 27.

Rescuers were given the all-clear not long after the 12-story high rise came tumbling down around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crews began clearing the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of an underground garage of particular interest in the search for 118 people still unaccounted for.

The decision to demolish the remnants of the building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas. Parts of the remaining building shifted on Thursday, prompting a 15-hour suspension in the work.

The first portion of the Champlain Towers South building suddenly collapsed on June 24.

