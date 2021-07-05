Advertisement

Man dead, another injured in Riviera fireworks incident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
A 55-year-old man died and another person was critically injured Sunday night after lighting Fourth of July fireworks in Riviera Beach.

Police responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Canterbury South in Lone Pine Estates.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, but one man, identified as Charles Morris, 55, Riviera Beach, died from his injuries.

Riviera Beach police Capt. Nathan Gordon said Monday the second victim is in critical condition.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be assisting with investigations, police said.

