One man dead, another severely injured in fireworks incident in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One man died and another was severely injured after lighting Fourth of July fireworks in Riviera Beach on Sunday night.

Police responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Canterbury South in Lone Pine Estates.

Both were transported to a local hospital, but one man succumbed to his injuries.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be assisting with investigations, police said.

