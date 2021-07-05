Woman injured in West Palm Beach shooting

A woman was shot in the chest Monday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to the 1000 block of Ninth Street just after 11:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department if they can help in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2021