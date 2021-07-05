Advertisement

Woman injured in West Palm Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman was shot in the chest Monday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to the 1000 block of Ninth Street just after 11:45 a.m.

Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department if they can help in the case.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Motorcycle crash investigated on Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie
One man dead, another severely injured in fireworks incident in Riviera Beach
Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
Residents enjoy 10th annual Palm Beach Country Estates 4th of July parade
Peaceful walk against gun violence held in Boynton Beach

Latest News

150 words could win you $2 million in South Florida arts grants
Death toll rises to 27 in Surfside building collapse
Thousands celebrate July Fourth in downtown West Palm Beach
Search back on after rest of Surfside condo demolished