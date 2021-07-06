Advertisement

4 boats catch fire after lightning strike in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Officials said lightning caused four boats to catch fire overnight in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said a caller reported flames at the end of a dock in the 600 block of Seaway Drive at about 1:45 a.m.

Another caller reported hearing an explosion, according to officials.

When crews arrived at the scene they found four pontoon boats on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames just after 2:15 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Posted by St. Lucie County Fire District on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

