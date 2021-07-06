After 14 years, Mellow Mushroom closes in Delray Beach

After 14 years, Mellow Mushroom pizzeria in Delray Beach has permanently closed.

The restaurant posted an announcement on Facebook on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 thanking their customers and employees.

A sign posted at the business reads:

"Thank you Delray Beach for the last 14 years of business. Due to industry-wide staffing issues, Mellow Mushroom Delray, a family-owned and operated business, has sadly closed our doors indefinitely. It's been a pleasure serving the community. Keep on Shroomin'."

Their Facebook post elaborated further, stating, "WE ARE OFFICIALLY PERMANENTLY CLOSED."

Former employees and customers posted their condolences over the closing on the restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday.

Alexis Farina wrote, "My very first job I got when I moved to Florida. I bought my first home with the money I made here. I met some of my very best friends here, and created memories and relationships that will last forever. The Platt family and their friends and our regulars were always so kind and generous. I truly learned so much about work ethic and so much more while working here. Thank you guys for everything. Wish you and your family nothing but the best in your future endeavors."

"I worked for this family for 10 years! Was given multiple promotions and raises (which you don't see often in a restaurant). I was able to afford and rent a 3 bedroom pool home at 20 years old! We made plenty of money and was able to pick up an extra shift if I ever needed to. They were there, present, and empathetic to their employees! They were there for me for the death of grandfather and brother, the birth of my child, made every holiday and birthday special, constantly ask how you and your family were doing. All around genuine and caring!" Brittany Gusow said. "They were much more than just another restaurant franchise owner. They put their heart and soul into this place AS A FAMILY and I feel the staff was treated the same 'As part of the family!'"

Brad Gagas wrote, "Sorry to hear this. The Platt family was amazing to work for and I genuinely felt like part of the family. Grateful for all the good times and better friends!"

