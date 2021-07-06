Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following the tragic collapse of the Surfside condominium, residents have serious questions about purchasing a new condo.
WPTV spoke to a local attorney about what you need to know before deciding to buy your new home.
MORE: Surfside building collapse: How did this happen?
Daniel Lustig, attorney and partner at Pike & Lustig, LLP in West Palm Beach, answered your questions about condo ownership.
