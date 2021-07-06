Advertisement

Delray Beach steps in after critical safety issues at condo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Delray Beach condo complex is making repairs to a building that is currently being held up by metal poles.

The owners of the Linton Ridge complex have been ordered by the city to fix the problem.

Residents living at the condo said they are grateful that the city stepped in to fix the safety issues at their building.

Damage at the Linton Ridge complex shows a concrete walkway separating from the second floor.
"I am happy because people were working here," said one resident of the complex who did not want to be identified.

"When I seen it, the first time, I thought the building was going to fall," said another resident.

According to an email sent to city commissioners, the condo owners were told in early June to fix the concrete walkway that was separating from the second floor.

The complex did not immediately begin repairs and was called before a grand magistrate on June 25.

Records show the city told the property owner they had to start the repairs a week after the June 25 hearing or face a $1,000 a day fine.

Sam Walthour speaks about the repairs to the Linton Ridge complex in Delray Beach.
"They followed the magistrate's order. They are not facing any fines at this time. The order was to commence the work within the seven days, which they have," said Sam Walthour with Delray Beach's Neighborhood Community Service Department.

He said the condo association is following the order and adding metal brackets under the walkways.

The city has been told that the work should be done this week. The condo association is asking for more time to look at the six remaining buildings in the complex.

The lawyer representing the condo association did not return WPTV's emails or phone calls on Tuesday.

