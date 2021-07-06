Advertisement

Man shot on West 34th Street in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Riviera Beach.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of West 34th Street.

The unidentified victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The scene is still active as police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this story as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Father of 7 dies in Riviera Beach fireworks incident
Motorcycle crash investigated on Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
West Palm Beach's "unemployment guy" emerges with new studio

Latest News

Wendy Carol Goldstein: Police searching for missing, endangered woman in Boynton Beach
After 14 years, Mellow Mushroom closes in Delray Beach
Police investigating vandalism of Stuart's water tower
Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy