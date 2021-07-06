Man shot on West 34th Street in Riviera Beach
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Riviera Beach.
The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of West 34th Street.
The unidentified victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The scene is still active as police conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be added to this story as they become available.
Scripps Only Content 2021