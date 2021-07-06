Advertisement

Police investigating vandalism of Stuart's water tower

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stuart police are investigating the vandalism of Stuart's water tower.

Sometime between Friday night, July 2, 2021, and Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, vandal(s) climbed the tower and spray painted obscenities across it.

The tower was repainted Saturday night.

The tower wasn't being monitored at the time, but that's due to change as the city is installing surveillance cameras for it.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office believes the vandalism of the tower could be related to the recent vandalism of 4 Martin County parks.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Father of 7 dies in Riviera Beach fireworks incident
Motorcycle crash investigated on Crosstown Parkway in Port St. Lucie
Woman killed in targeted shooting in Riviera Beach, police say
Could blast off Florida coast contributed to condo collapse?
West Palm Beach's "unemployment guy" emerges with new studio

Latest News

After 14 years, Mellow Mushroom closes in Delray Beach
Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy
4 boats catch fire after lightning strike in Fort Pierce
Death toll rises to 32 as search-and-rescue continues during Elsa