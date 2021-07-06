Police investigating vandalism of Stuart's water tower

Stuart police are investigating the vandalism of Stuart's water tower.

Sometime between Friday night, July 2, 2021, and Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, vandal(s) climbed the tower and spray painted obscenities across it.

The tower was repainted Saturday night.

The tower wasn't being monitored at the time, but that's due to change as the city is installing surveillance cameras for it.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office believes the vandalism of the tower could be related to the recent vandalism of 4 Martin County parks.

