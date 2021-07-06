Advertisement

Wendy Carol Goldstein: Police searching for missing, endangered woman in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are searching for a missing and endangered Boynton Beach woman Tuesday afternoon.

According to Boynton Beach police, Wendy Carol Goldstein, 65, left her home on Walcott Drive at around 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be driving a brown Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag QSEC50.

Goldstein is believed to have her dog in the car with her.

Police said she may be suffering from a mental health episode at this time.

Anyone who sees Wendy Carol Goldstein or her vehicle is asked to call 911.

Officials are working on a Siver Alert, they said.

