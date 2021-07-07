10 more victims found in rubble of Surfside collapse, bringing death toll to 46

Officials say 10 additional victims were found overnight Wednesday in the rubble of a collapsed Surfside condominium building, bringing the death toll to 46.

With the grueling search-and-rescue effort now in its fourteenth day, the gravity and emotion of this painful tragedy particularly impacted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as she delivered the latest information at a Wednesday morning news conference.

"Our hearts break for those who are mourning, and those who are waiting and waiting," Levine Cava said. "Our commitment to this mission is deeply personal. This is our community, our neighbors, our families."

The mayor, who's been a strong and steadfast leader since the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building, fought back tears and repeatedly paused to compose herself during Wednesday's address.

Levine Cava said 94 people remain missing and 200 are accounted for.

"As the magnitude of this catastrophe continues to grow each and every day since the collapse, our community and the world are grieving with all of the families who are living with this unthinkable tragedy," Levine Cava said.

Search-and-rescue officials said there is no indication that any of the 46 victims survived the initial collapse.

"Our search efforts are ongoing at this time, and we're evaluating all input, all circumstances," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said of possibly transition to a recovery operation. "We've been exhausting every effort, and that's where we are right now."

"These families, they've been briefed twice a day. Every question has been answered. They are being supported to come to closure as soon as possible," Levine Cava added.

As the search continues for more victims, families are dealing with the difficult task of laying their loved ones to rest.

Among the first were grandparents Tzvi, 68, and Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, whose service was held this week in New York City.

The Ainsworths moved to Surfside several years ago from Australia. They had seven children together and had just celebrated the birth of a new grandchild the day before the collapse. The couple's rabbi described Tzvi as a devoted husband who never missed a service. The couple was also known for helping anyone in need.

A funeral was held for Hilda Noriega, 92, the mother of the North Bay Village police chief and an active member in her church. She lived on the sixth floor of the Champlain Towers South property for more than 20 years. Her grandson said she was full of life and energy.

The Guara family was laid to rest on Tuesday at the family's Catholic parish, St. Joseph, just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed. Lucia, just 4 years old, and her sister 7-year-old Emma were placed in the same casket and were buried alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara.

Officials have publicly identified the following victims of the collapse:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gonzalo Torre, 81

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68

Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

David Epstein, 58

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Nancy Kress Levin, 76

Jay Kleiman, 52

Francis Fernandez, 67

Officials have also confirmed the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also those killed in the collapse. That girl's name has not been made public at the request of the family.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining information from anyone who witnessed the Surfside building collapse. Anyone who has videos or photos is asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.

