Advertisement

4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 4-year-old found was dead in Colorado Tuesday afternoon.

KKTV is reporting the child was with his mother and younger sibling in a vehicle outside of a marijuana dispensary while their father went inside to make purchases.

The 4-year-old found a gun and shot himself in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s parents Ashlynne Perez and Carlos Perez, were arrested and charged with criminal negligent child abuse resulting in death.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” the sheriff’s office said. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KKTV contributed to this report.

Most Read

Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy
After 14 years, Mellow Mushroom closes in Delray Beach
4 boats catch fire after lightning strike in Fort Pierce
10 more victims found in rubble of Surfside collapse, bringing death toll to 46
West Palm Beach's "unemployment guy" emerges with new studio

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend.
Elsa makes landfall in Florida
Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, was not mentioned...
Judge grants sentence delay for cooperating Gaetz associate
Hot sauce, rescuing animals becomes effective pairing
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack