City of Boynton Beach begins year-round irrigation restrictions

The City of Boynton Beach is implementing a year-round irrigation restriction starting Tuesday, July 6.

Under the restriction, the use of water for sprinkling and irrigation is prohibited on Friday and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday through Thursday.

Water use between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday through Thursday shall be limited to three days a week as follows:

Property with odd-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. An odd-numbered address means a house address, box number or rural route ending in the number 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 or the letters N through Z.

Property with even-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. An even-numbered address means a house address, box number or rural route ending in the number 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 or the letters A through M and property, which has no street address.

For more information and questions call 561-742-6400.

