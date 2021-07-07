Driver, passenger killed in Wellington wreck

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

A PBSO report said the wreck occurred just after 9:30 p.m at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Guilford Way.

Investigators said a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling southbound on Forest Hill Boulevard and attempting to turn left at the intersection of Guilford Way.

At the same time, a 2013 BMW 328i was traveling northbound on Forest Hill Boulevard, approaching the intersection.

As the Kia turned left, the vehicle traveled into the path of the BMW, the PBSO report said.

The front of the BMW collided with the passenger side of the Kia, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Kia, Robert Ehrenberg of West Palm Beach, and his passenger, Gloria Ludwig, 58, of Mangonia Park were both pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the BMW and a passenger in the car were transported to Palms West Hospital with minor injures.

No charges are pending in the wreck, according to the PBSO report.

