Funerals for victims in Surfside condo collapse begin as search continues

It's been nearly two weeks since the Champlain Towers South spontaneously collapsed on the morning of June 24. Since that morning, rescuers have not found any survivors in the wreckage — though they've recovered the bodies of 32 victims.

As the search continues for more Surfside condo collapse victims, families are dealing with the difficult task of laying their loved ones to rest.

Among the first were grandparents Tzvi, 68, and Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, whose service was held this week in New York City.

They moved to Surfside several years ago from Australia. They had seven children together and had just celebrated the birth of a new grandchild the day before the collapse.The couples’ rabbi described Tzvi as a devoted husband who never missed a service. The couple was also known for helping anyone in need.

A funeral was held for Hilda Noriega, 92, the mother of the North Bay Village police chief and an active member in her church. She lived on the sixth floor of the Champlain Tower for more than 20 years. Her grandson says she was full of life and energy.

The Guara family was laid to rest on Tuesday at the family’s Catholic parish, St. Joseph, just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed. Lucia, just four years old, and her sister 7-year-old Emma were placed in the same casket and were buried alongside their parents Marcus and Anaely Guara.

Officials have publicly identified 28 of the 36 people killed in the collapse. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gonzalo Torre, 81

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Nancy Kress Levin, 76

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68

Francis Fernandez, 67

Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

David Epstein, 58

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Jay Kleiman, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse. That girl's name has not been made public at the request of the family.

