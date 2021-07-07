Palm Beach County community reacts to assassination of Haitian president

Community members in Palm Beach County are reacting to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

For Charmaine Pitter, it’s easier to think of the good times.

"We want to go we want to put them in our suitcase, we feel like we can put them in our suitcase," Pitter said.

She has spent the last years 13 years traveling to Haiti.

"I resigned from the Palm Beach County School District and opened this thrift store to help Haiti and the children of Haiti. So, they will be educated and the children that’s educated they can grow up to further help the country of Haiti," Pitter said.

There’s been ups and downs. Now Charmaine says getting aid to the country is going to be even more difficult.

"There’s no flights coming into Haiti," Pitter said.

Wednesday morning Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home.

"Well first of all who killed him?" said Dr. Marc Lafalaise, a clinical psychologist and political radio host for WPBR 1340AM. "The political institution has to improve, but who is going to be in charge? That amongst us Haitian is always a point. It appears that people tend become very rich when they gain power.”

A vigil will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of God Missions Thrift Store, located at 910 10th Street, Building #D, in Lake Park. For more information, click here.

