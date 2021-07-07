Purple Heart stolen from Port St. Lucie veteran

A home health care aide in Port St. Lucie is accused of stealing property from four patients, including a former serviceman's Purple Heart, and attempting to pawn it.

Detectives said last month they obtained warrants for the arrest of 22-year-old Vanessa Smith.

Sgt. Keith Boham said they began to investigate when one of the victims received a credit card bill from JCPenney for charges that she did not make.

Police said Smith was hired through Veterans Affairs to assist in the care of the victim's husband, a military veteran.

After the woman noticed the fraudulent charges, investigators said she found other items that were missing including her husband's Purple Heart Medal, gold chain and a "Semper Fi" gold charm.

Detectives were able to recover most of the jewelry at a local pawn store, however, the Purple Heart Medal is still unaccounted for.

Police said Smith tried to sell the Purple Heart, but the pawn store would not accept it.

"Sadly, since the theft of the Purple Heart, the victim has since passed away," Asst. Chief Richard Del Toro said in a written statement. "We are hopeful that Smith still has the Purple Heart in her possession so that we may return to the victim's family."

Smith faces four counts of giving false ownership or identification to a second-hand dealer, four counts of dealing in stolen property, four counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker and three counts of third-degree grand theft.

Reporter Jon Shainman is speaking with the veteran's family and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

Scripps Only Content 2021