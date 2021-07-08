Advertisement

Biden to address withdrawal from Afghanistan Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver remarks regarding the U.S.'s continued troop withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of a Sept. 11 deadline he set earlier this year.

Biden's remarks come as NBC News reports that the Taliban has made significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan as the U.S. and other western allies continue to move out of the region.

Recently-departed U.S. troops have faced criticism from the Afghanistani military, who say they were taken by surprise by the Americans' sudden departure. The complaints have drawn criticism from Republicans regarding Biden's handling of the withdrawal.

Biden's remarks also come as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that most British troops have left Afghanistan.

Johnson reflected Thursday on the gains made through Britain's contribution to the U.S.-led military intervention and said the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished. But he sidestepped questions about whether the military exodus of NATO allies leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban.

Johnson says Britain remains committed to helping achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan through diplomacy.

Biden will deliver his remarks at the White House Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mellow Mushroom closing reflects industry-wide trend
Surfside search-and-rescue shifts to recovery operation
Why are gas prices so high in Florida?
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street
Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy

Latest News

Spellers to take the stage tonight for Scripps National Spelling Bee; special guest to attend
Palm Beach Co. looks to make changes after Surfside tragedy
Port St. Lucie police identify suspected Publix peeping Tom
Surfside recovery operation underway as death toll reaches 60