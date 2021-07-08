Boca Raton chiropractor shares secrets to Olympic athlete's workout recovery

In two weeks, the best of the best will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all eyes will be on their performance, but a Boynton Beach chiropractor is focusing on their workout recovery.

Dr. David Rudnick said cupping is just one of several recovery methods Olympic athletes are using to keep their bodies in top-performing shape.

“Coldwater immersion, getting yourself in a cold ice bath for recovery,” he said. “Hot saunas, dry saunas not wet. You can do compression boots which are a trendy thing right now.”

For Dr. Charlton Butts, a professional bodybuilder. He’s learned recovery is just as important as training.

“You can find that your body is under a lot of demand and stress where you find that based on certain movements you might find there’s more stress on certain joints,” Dr. Butts said.

Dr. Rudnick said compression massage can help.

“This can be done daily,” he said.

He said bottom line don’t ignore your body.

“A sense of awareness to the muscles,” Dr. Rudnick said. “To help that athlete either recover from inflammation or help with performance.”

