Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Stanley Cup champions
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.
They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday night to wrap up the series 4-1, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.
Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.
The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall's win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.
