Palm Beach County organization that aims to end homelessness celebrates expansion

A longtime Palm Beach County organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness is celebrating a major upcoming expansion on Thursday.

A "Departure Day" ceremony is helping to say goodbye to The Lord's Place's current 9,000 square-foot campus, and make way for a new 25,000 square-foot campus in its place.

Leaders said they've outgrown their current space and the new building will allow them to expand their services as they continue to see the need to serve more people.

Chief Advancement Officer Anne Noble said they began this $20 million expansion campaign back in 2019 to find their "Home for Good."

The new facility will be home to a new, remodeled Cafe Joshua, and increase housing and other programs like job training and employment.

"The new building will have a really nice Engagement Center, more space for having lunch, have a much bigger kitchen for our Joshua catering, and then space for all of our program people to be able to meet with our clients in a private setting," Noble said. "We knew it was time to be able to create a bigger building for us for all of our programs and services, to expand our housing, and to increase our sustainability for the agency as well so that we're available for years to come."

The Lord's Place expects to finish the new building in January 2023 on the same Australian Avenue property. In the meantime, services have been set up at temporary locations.

"Our programs and services have gone uninterrupted during this time, we've really rallied around the most important part of The Lord's Place, and that's really our clients, ensuring that they continue to have those life-changing programs and services that they need to end their cycle of homelessness," Noble said.

To learn more about the new building and locations for temporary services, click here.

"This is our day where we say goodbye to a building that has so many wonderful memories has brought so many people out of their journey of homelessness, that has served our community well for so many years," Noble said.

For more information about The Lord's Place and its programs, click here.

Here are some of the messages people left inside today in the will be old building of The Lord’s Place. It will be fully demolished by the end of the month. https://t.co/6etzU8gwZ7 pic.twitter.com/r8xibLdOLs — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 8, 2021

