Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellow Mushroom closing reflects industry-wide trend
Surfside search-and-rescue shifts to recovery operation
Why are gas prices so high in Florida?
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street
Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy

Latest News

Video shows another wrong-way driver on deadly St. Lucie road
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
Boca Raton chiropractor shares secrets to Olympic athlete's workout recovery
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan