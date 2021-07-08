Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police identify suspected Publix peeping Tom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives in Port St. Lucie have identified a man accused of entering the women's bathroom earlier this year at a Publix grocery store and trying to record someone with a phone.

Police said the incident occurred March 5 at a Publix located in the Rivergate Plaza shopping center along Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

MORE: Victim of Publix peeping Tom speaks about incident

Police said the man entered the women's bathroom and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.

Officers said Thursday the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Daniel Peddicord.

PSLPD Detectives recently identified Tyler Peddicord.....now he’s #wanted Remember this guy who thought it was a good...

Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Thursday, July 8, 2021

He is described as 5-foot-8 with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 185 pounds.

An active warrant was issued for Peddicord on July 7.

Police said he could be driving a 2009 two-door white Honda Accord.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mellow Mushroom closing reflects industry-wide trend
Surfside search-and-rescue shifts to recovery operation
Why are gas prices so high in Florida?
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street
Condo ownership in Florida: What to know before you buy

Latest News

Palm Beach Co. looks to make changes after Surfside tragedy
Surfside recovery operation underway as death toll reaches 60
Surfside recovery operation underway as death toll reaches 60
Artist tackles race and injustice at Boca Raton Museum of Art