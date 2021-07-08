Riviera Beach is being proactive with inspections for condo towers

Angela Pray walks her dog, Charlie, on Singer Island. In the background, is the Ritz Carlton where she bought a condo five years ago.

"Looked at a bunch of areas just thought this was nice. I like the location," she said.

A location right on the ocean.

Pray said she's aware of concerns in the aftermath of Surfside as more communities re-examine their protocols but do not feel she's in any danger.

"If they're built to code, then why should they have to be checked," she said.

The City of Riviera Beach isn't taking any chances. Today a letter was sent out to building owners to proactively inspect their towers.

"We want to lead the way and set the expectation to ensure that we can protect and preserve the public health, safety, and welfare," City Manager Jonathan Evans said.

Evans said the city is asking building owners and homeowner associations with structures 25 years old or older to higher qualified engineers to perform a thorough safety inspection.

"I would imagine that it's probably close to about half of them if not more of our facilities are over that 25-year threshold," he said.

If a building is less than 25 years old the city said a waterproofing inspection may be extremely beneficial in preventing future deterioration and damage to your building.

