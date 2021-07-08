Susan G. Komen looking for nominations for its 'Warriors in Pink'

The Susan G. Komen Foundation is looking for its next group of heroes to step up and lead the pack.

The foundation is looking for nominations for its "Warriors in Pink."

These patients, survivors, and thrivers will serve as ambassadors throughout the year and will help lead the way during the foundation's More in Pink Walk in 2022.

The walk is scheduled for Jan. 29 in West Palm Beach.

To fill out the form to nominate a "Warrior in Pink," click here.

