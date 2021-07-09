1 person shot in officer-involved shooting near Boca Raton shopping center

A "suspicious " man person with a knife is in a critical condition at a hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a shopping place in Boca Raton on Thursday evening, the city's police department said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the University Commons shopping center at 1400 W. Glades Road, which is east of Interstate 95.

Police said no officers were injured and the knife was recovered. The unidentified man was taken to Delray Medical Center and was undergoing surgery, according to police.

The plaza will remain closed during the investigation, including by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The incident occurred at the far left side of the shopping center, which also includes Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom Rack.

According to officials, the man had a knife and was acting erratically in front of the store.

Witnesses told WPTV several agency vehicles are at the location.

Police activity at 1400 W Glades (Univ Commons)- Please avoid shopping center. There is no threat to the public at this time. @bocapolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) July 9, 2021

