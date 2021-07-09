3-day graffiti pop-up art event at Delray Marketplace

You may have seen their artwork splashed across massive buildings and stretching up public spaces. Now, you’ll have the chance to see it being made.

Delray Marketplace is hosting "Stairwell Visuals 3," a three-day pop-up art exhibit from July 9 to 11.

It will include 33 accomplished artists from a wide variety of backgrounds who specialize in graffiti, street, and fine art.

On Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m., there will be a live painting session by Marlon Pruz.

Saturday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Atomik will teach a graffiti art class for children, who will learn to draw Atomik’s signature Orange character and take their artwork home.

Throughout the event, artist Cruise Boggle will display his work and sell an exclusive print, benefiting Old School Square’s efforts to support the arts. Boggle is an artist who is quadriplegic and wheelchair-bound, who paints with his mouth.

