Beach partying, reggae highlight Treasure Coast weekend events

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
You can add a partying on the beach to your weekend plans.

On Saturday, Kimpton's Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, located at 3500 Ocean Drive, will host its "Rock & Rose’ Beach Party" from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live music, raffles, and more, and the party is free to attend. For more information, click here.

In St. Lucie County, the Causeway Cove Marina will host a "Deck Party on the River" on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For details, click here.

And you can enjoy some classic reggae with Stormy & the Treble Makers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, located at 4200 Johnston Road in Fort Pierce. For more information, click here.

