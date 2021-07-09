Beach partying, reggae highlight Treasure Coast weekend events

You can add a partying on the beach to your weekend plans.

On Saturday, Kimpton's Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, located at 3500 Ocean Drive, will host its "Rock & Rose’ Beach Party" from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be live music, raffles, and more, and the party is free to attend. For more information, click here.

In St. Lucie County, the Causeway Cove Marina will host a "Deck Party on the River" on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For details, click here.

And you can enjoy some classic reggae with Stormy & the Treble Makers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, located at 4200 Johnston Road in Fort Pierce. For more information, click here.

