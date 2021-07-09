Advertisement

Boca Raton police shoot 'suspicious' man with knife near shopping center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A "suspicious" man with a knife is in a critical condition at a hospital after an officer-involved shooting at a shopping plaza in Boca Raton Thursday night, the city's police department said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the University Commons shopping center at 1400 W. Glades Road, which is east of Interstate 95.

According to officials, the man had a knife and was acting erratically in front of the store, located at the far left side of the shopping center, which also includes Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Nordstrom Rack.

Police said no officers were injured and the knife was recovered.

Officer-involved shooting in Boca Raton.PNG
The unidentified man was taken to Delray Medical Center and was undergoing surgery, according to police.

The plaza will remain closed during the investigation, including by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officer-involved shooting in Boca Raton.PNG
University commons.PNG
