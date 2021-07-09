Deputies investigating after man found shot, killed in Belle Glade

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after they say a man was found shot and killed in Belle Glade Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of SW Avenue H.

Deputies responded to the shooting and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene investigating the homicide further.

Officials said motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

pic.twitter.com/1s2gQb5rey — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 9, 2021

