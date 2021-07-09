Okeechobee man accused of giving mushroom tea to teens

An Okeechobee man faces multiple charges after deputies said he concocted a drug-laced tea using mushrooms and gave it to two teenage girls.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that the two girls, ages 13 and 14, were at the house of the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Shawn Matthew Pyper.

The children, both described as runaways by investigators, said that they went into a nearby cow pasture to collect the mushrooms after recent rains.

They said they filled up a plastic shopping bag with the mushrooms and then gave them to Pyper.

Investigations said Pyper then used a pot and stove to prepare the mushrooms into a tea, mixing in fruit-flavored Kool-Aid.

The two girls spent most of the night consuming the hallucinogenic beverage, according to the sheriff's office.

In the early morning hours, officials said one of the girls blacked out and fell on the floor, causing facial injuries and bleeding.

Deputies said Pyper refused to help the girls or get help because he feared being arrested.

One of the girls left the house and fled to a neighbor's home in search of help.

This prompted an investigation and the eventual arrest of Pyper.

The sheriff's office said Pyper faces charges of manufacturing a dangerous drug, delivery of a dangerous drug to juveniles, interference of child custody and felony child abuse.

Detectives said Pyper is being held at the Okeechobee County Jail, and they have requested no bail.

