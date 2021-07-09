1 person shot in officer-involved shooting near Boca Raton shopping center

One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Boca Raton Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the University Commons shopping center located at 1400 West Glades Road.

Police said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a knife near a Barnes & Noble store.

The person was shot, but there is no word on their condition.

Officers were not injured in the incident, police said.

Witnesses told WPTV several agency vehicles are at the location.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

University commons.PNG

Police activity at 1400 W Glades (Univ Commons)- Please avoid shopping center. There is no threat to the public at this time. @bocapolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) July 9, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021