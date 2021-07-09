Advertisement

1 person shot in officer-involved shooting near Boca Raton shopping center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Boca Raton Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the University Commons shopping center located at 1400 West Glades Road.

Police said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a knife near a Barnes & Noble store.

The person was shot, but there is no word on their condition.

Officers were not injured in the incident, police said.

Witnesses told WPTV several agency vehicles are at the location.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

University commons.PNG
University commons.PNG

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mellow Mushroom closing reflects industry-wide trend
Surfside search-and-rescue shifts to recovery operation
Why are gas prices so high in Florida?
Teens shot while driving down Lake Worth street
Attorney warns of 'avalanche of evictions' as moratorium ends

Latest News

Haitian community reacts to sudden death of their late president
Amazon purchases warehouse in Riviera Beach
Video shows another wrong-way driver on deadly St. Lucie road
Boca Raton chiropractor shares secrets to Olympic athlete's workout recovery