Port St. Lucie police identify suspected Publix peeping Tom

Detectives in Port St. Lucie have identified a man accused of entering the women's bathroom earlier this year at a Publix grocery store and trying to record someone with a phone.

Police said the incident occurred March 5 at a Publix located in the Rivergate Plaza shopping center along Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

"I was completely violated and frightened," said the victim, who wished not to be identified.

Police said the man entered the women's bathroom and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.

"His tattoos, and his hands, I remember everything, you know, his hairstyle, his face," said the victim. "I just couldn't believe that no one recognized him or would turn him in."

Officers said Thursday the suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Daniel Peddicord.

"There were other tools that we were utilizing that took a little bit longer also that would solidify identification," said Port St. Lucie Police Department Detective Supreet Fraga.

PSLPD Detectives recently identified Tyler Peddicord.....now he's #wanted

He is described as 5-foot-8 with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 185 pounds.

An active warrant was issued for Peddicord on July 7.

Police said he could be driving a 2009 two-door white Honda Accord.

"Even if this is your friend or loved one, if you want to take care of them it would really be more beneficial to take care of him by turning him in," said the victim.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

