Live: Surfside officials hold news conference

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning regarding the latest recovery efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium.

The briefing is set to be held at about 11:55 a.m.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that 4 additional bodies have been found in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 64. The mayor said 76 people are potentially missing and 200 are accounted for.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Thursday quoted a fire official as saying crews will not stop until they’ve gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said Wednesday it will likely take several weeks for first responders to reach all of the victims still underneath the rubble.

Separately, Paraguay's foreign minister said in a radio report late Thursday that the body of the sister of that country's first lady was among those found.

Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed.

Scripps Only Content 2021