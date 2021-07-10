Advertisement

78-year-old bicyclist dies in Sebastian crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A 78-year-old bicyclist died in a crash Friday night in Sebastian.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the woman's bicycle collided with a pickup truck on County Road 512 sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. between Delaware and Easy Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old man, initially left the scene but later returned.

Neither the bicyclist or the driver have been publicly identified.

