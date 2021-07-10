Advertisement

Bomb threat investigated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two terminals of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat at approximately 8:49 a.m.

BSO's bomb squad is at the scene investigating.

The public is advised to avoid the airport at this time.

Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution while a security investigation is underway.

Access to the airport has been closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning home
Fort Pierce job fair looks to hire shipyard staff
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds
Amazon purchases warehouse in Riviera Beach

Latest News

Florida reports rise in coronavirus cases over the past week
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Former FAU football player arrested on multiple drug charges in Port St. Lucie
State's coronavirus cases surge by 23,747 in week, deaths subside to 172