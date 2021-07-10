Bomb threat investigated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two terminals of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat at approximately 8:49 a.m.
BSO's bomb squad is at the scene investigating.
The public is advised to avoid the airport at this time.
Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution while a security investigation is underway.
Access to the airport has been closed during the investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
