Bomb threat investigated at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Two terminals of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat at approximately 8:49 a.m.

BSO's bomb squad is at the scene investigating.

The public is advised to avoid the airport at this time.

Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution while a security investigation is underway.

Access to the airport has been closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

At around 8:49 a.m., BSO deputies were notified of a bomb threat @FLLFlyer. As a precaution, deputies have excavated Terminals 2 & 3 and have also shutdown entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad is investigating. Persons headed to the airport are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7QPPfJw6Su — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 10, 2021

