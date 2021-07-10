Advertisement

Father Daughter Gala Dance helps foster children in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Treasure coast fathers and their daughters were able to shine like the stars Saturday in Port St. Lucie. It is all for a good cause.

Father Daughter Gala Dance: Shine Like the Stars will help raise funds to purchase duffle bags or suitcases for South Florida foster children.

It was a vision of the pastor’s wife at Truth Church to hold this event in conjunction with many local non-profit organizations like 4Kids Treasure Coast, who helps foster kids find new loving homes.

According to 4Kids, on average on the Treasure Coast there are around 30 children who are coming into foster care.

“So now the children are able to share their story, they are speaking to teachers, they are talking to the neighbors, they are sharing what happened during the past year at home. We’re seeing these numbers increase sometimes by 5 to 10 children a month. So we want to make sure we’re doing our part as a community to support families who are saying yes, opening up their homes and giving the gift of family. Opening up their hearts as well as welcoming children into their families,” said Kenya Reinhardt, community relations coordinator at 4Kids.

For more information: https://www.4kids.us/4KIDSTreasureCoast.

