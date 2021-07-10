Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti

Mission Flights International's DC 3 taxied on a runway at Treasure Coast International Airport. The flight arrived from Haiti and the airplane eventually comes to a stop. Soon after, 22 weary passengers begin to walk off.

On that flight are Meshac St. Amour and his family.

"Thank God, still, we left today everything was pretty quiet but people still concerning every day, every day what's going to happen tomorrow," he said.

What has happened is that the president of Haiti has been assassinated. Everything from public transportation, restaurants to Haiti's two international airports was shut down.

Mission Flights International, a nonprofit known for years to help with relief work across the Caribbean is left scrambling.

Their new mission is to figure out how to evacuate 22 missionaries from a grass strip in the middle of the country.

"We felt safe but just didn't know what was going to happen. And if you can hear the borders are locked down that's when you get a little concerned," Shirlon St. Amour said.

But late Thursday night the organization got the news the airports were re-opening.

Friday morning crew members arrive at their hanger. By 6:45 they're lifting off from Treasure Coast International Airport for Haiti. They landed back here around 4:15 p.m.

"It's very disappointing for the country of Haiti. Very saddened for the people in the country," another passenger said.

All are thankful to be home safe and sound. Yet, they long to help those they left behind in need in Haiti.

