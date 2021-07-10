Palm Beach County Policing and Community Dialogue starts next week

Palm Beach County leaders plan to continue the conversation on community policing and criminal justice reform.

County leaders will hold a series of nine weekly meetings, including members of the public, law enforcement, and others involved with the criminal justice system.

The conversations are set to begin the week of July 12 concluding in mid-August.

"The virtual dialogue goals are to bring together residents, police, and criminal justice system stakeholders to make a positive community change that creates respect, justice, better policies, and safety for everyone," Palm Beach County leaders said in a tweet.

To learn more and register for a session in your community, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021