State's coronavirus cases surge by 23,747 in week, deaths subside to 172

Florida's coronavirus cases spiked dramatically by 23,747 in one week, which is 3,392 average daily and 5,790 from the day before, as deaths rose by 172 in one week, which is 25 average daily and the first-time daily positivity rates also surged, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Compared with the previous week's report, deaths are down 41 but cases are up 8,063, which is 1,152 daily. The last time the weekly daily average of cases was above 3,000 was in mid-May.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. Based on the CDC report from Thursday, the deaths' increase was 25 and cases were the most since 7,293 on April 24.

With 26,474 more cases in the U.S. reported by the CDC on Thursday, Florida accounted for 4,840 of them, or 18.3%. The U.S. deaths were 293 with 35 in Florida, or 8.2%.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the only state in the nation reporting any data only ever seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 7.8 in the past week compared with 5.2 the previous week. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 38,157 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,361,360 cases, which ranks third. Florida passed 38,000 deaths on Sunday, taking 28 days to increase more than 1,000 and 23 days to pass 37,000 from 36,000.

California leads in both of these categories with 63,376 deaths and 3,724,833 cases. Texas this became the second state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 213, after 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 23,697, which is different than 23,747 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 15,978 new cases and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 16.9 percent, up 0.1% in one week.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 150,456 residents (1,378 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 6.9%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 28,452 resident (300 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 9.1%.

Martin County: Cases: 13,017 residents (205 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 11.3%.

Indian River County: Cases: 13,140 residents (125 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 6.2%

Okeechobee County: 4,291 residents (30 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 9.1%.

Broward County: 249,434 residents (2,128 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 5.5%.

Miami-Dade County: 508,841 residents (4,362 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 5.3%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 238,166 case 234,894 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,197 deaths (31,084 previous week), which is 81.8 percent of total) and 327,406 cases (325,163 previous week), which is 13.9 percent of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.6 percent, including 9.5 percent for 65 and older but less than 1 percent in younger ages except 2.0 percent for 60-64. It is 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,771 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,880, world 517.2. New York, which represents 8.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,779 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,983.

Florida's deaths are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.3 percent of the cases. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 11.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 96.7 with Missouri No. 1 at 142.1 and Arkansas second at 139.8, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 31,494,566 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, according to CDC. Some people have taken more than one test.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 65.4 percent of the population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,284,827) percent and 56.4 percent fully vaccinated (9,735,714). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70 percent vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 67.4. Totally vaccinated is 58.6%.

Twenty states achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (85.6%), Hawaii (83.8%), Massachusetts (83.8%), Connecticut (79.8%), Maine (78.1%), New Mexico (77.7%), New Jersey (76.9%), Rhode Island (76.4%), Pennsylvania (76.2%), California (75.6%), Maryland (75.4%), Washington (75.0%), New Hampshire (73.9%, New York (73.0%), Illinois (72.4%), Virginia (71.6%), Delaware (70.7%), Minnesota (70.4%), Oregon (70.3%), Colorado (70.2). The worst percentage is Mississippi at 47.2%.

Also reaching the benchmark are the District of Columbia (73.3%), Puerto Rico (75.3%), Guam (74.0%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 62.6 percent had at least one dose (11,709,806) and the complete series is 53.7 percent (10,038,137). Only people 12 and older are allowed to receive the vaccine

For the total population, the percentage is 54.6 percent (11,717,377) and the complete series is 46.7 percent (10,039,580).

Scripps Only Content 2021