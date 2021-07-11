Advertisement

Hundreds of Cubans show solidarity in South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Hundreds of Cubans in Palm Beach county are rallying in solidarity with the Cuban people Sunday after a protest broke out today in their home country.

A rally IS underway at a gas station located at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.

Many of the Cubans here are echoing the cries of "Libertad, Libertad, Libertad, Down with the communist dictatorship", "Patria o Vida" - as opposed to Castro's "Patria o Muerte".

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

