Prescribed burn planned for Monday at Jonathan Dickinson State Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will conduct a prescribed burn at Jonathan Dickinson State Park on Monday, July 12, weather permitting.

The final decision to burn will be made after reviewing the Predicted Fire Weather forecast and after they obtain a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Prescribed burning decreases the potential for wildfires by reducing undergrowth that accumulates over time.

The DEP says burned lands experience an increase in wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

