Person killed after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes were back open just before 10:30 a.m. after earlier closures.

FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

