Person killed after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes were back open just before 10:30 a.m. after earlier closures.

All lanes have been reopened. https://t.co/4LLoOqfxUW — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) July 12, 2021

FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

Scripps Only Content 2021