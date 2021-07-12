Advertisement

Fatal crash closes I-95 southbound in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes blocked were blocked on I-95 at the 112 mile post, which is located just after the Becker Road exit.

FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the wreck is unclear.

