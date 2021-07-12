Fatal crash closes I-95 southbound in Martin County
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.
All southbound lanes blocked were blocked on I-95 at the 112 mile post, which is located just after the Becker Road exit.
FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.
Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the wreck is unclear.
