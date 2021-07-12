Fatal crash closes I-95 southbound in Martin County

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes blocked were blocked on I-95 at the 112 mile post, which is located just after the Becker Road exit.

A fatal crash investigation has all southbound lanes blocked on I-95 at the 112 Mile Post in Martin County. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4oyRZmn4Er — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) July 12, 2021

FHP said the crash occurred near a weigh station and caused one of the vehicles to fall into a pond.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the wreck is unclear.

