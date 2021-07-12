Gov. Ron DeSantis announces grants for small communities

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $29 million in grants to small communities in Florida on Monday morning.

The governor made the announcement at the city hall in Green Cove Springs in Clay County.

DeSantis said the grants will go to 42 small and rural communities throughout the state under the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

Towns in Florida eligible to receive the funds have to have a population under 50,000 people or be in a county with an unincorporated population of less than 200,000.

DeSantis said Green Cove Springs will receive $700,000 in grants to improve the town's infrastructure through the program.

The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell.

