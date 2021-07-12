Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces grants for small communities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $29 million in grants to small communities in Florida on Monday morning.

The governor made the announcement at the city hall in Green Cove Springs in Clay County.

DeSantis said the grants will go to 42 small and rural communities throughout the state under the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.

Towns in Florida eligible to receive the funds have to have a population under 50,000 people or be in a county with an unincorporated population of less than 200,000.

DeSantis said Green Cove Springs will receive $700,000 in grants to improve the town's infrastructure through the program.

The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds
Father Daughter Gala Dance helps foster children in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Fatal crash closes I-95 southbound in Martin County
Florida resident detained as latest suspect in Haiti killing
Person hurt after runaway vessel strikes 2 boats in Boca
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people