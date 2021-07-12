Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces grants for small communities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning in north Florida.

Speaking at the city hall in Green Cove Springs in Clay County, the governor announced $29 million in grants to small communities in Florida with a population under 50,000 people.

DeSantis said Green Cove Springs will receive $700,000 in grants to improve the town's infrastructure.

DeSantis is being joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell.

