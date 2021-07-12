Palm Beach County deputies respond to incident at fire station
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Multiple Palm Beach County deputies have responded to a Loxahatchee Acreage fire station on Monday afternoon and blocked off the building with yellow tape.
The incident is unfolding at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any information. However, our WPTV news crew at the scene said several PBSO cruisers -- both marked and unmarked -- are stationed outside the building.
In addition, yellow tape is blocking off the front of the property.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2021